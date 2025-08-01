LOGIN
Rolex Goes Bold: Perpetual 1908 now in pure gold: What makes it so special?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 01, 2025, 16:40 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 16:40 IST

Rolex stuns at Watches & Wonders 2025 with its yellow gold Perpetual 1908 and the all-new Settimo bracelet. With its classic styling, top-tier mechanics, and luxury details, what makes this gold timepiece truly stand out?

Rolex goes bold with 1908 in yellow gold
1 / 7
(Photograph: Rolex)

Rolex goes bold with 1908 in yellow gold

At Watches & Wonders 2025, Rolex unveiled the Perpetual 1908 in 18 carat yellow gold but what really made noise? The brand-new Settimo bracelet. It's elegant, sleek, and made just for this watch.

What’s so special about the bracelet?
2 / 7
(Photograph: Rolex)

What’s so special about the bracelet?

The Settimo bracelet is unlike any Oyster or Jubilee design. It has seven ultra-polished links, giving it a jewellery-like shine. Each link moves with ease but holds strong under pressure.

Watch like no other
3 / 7
(Photograph: Rolex)

Watch like no other

With this launch, Rolex signals a return to classic dress watches. The 39mm case, 9.5mm thickness, and slim design give it a refined look, perfect for formal style lovers and collectors alike.

A dial that stays timeless
4 / 7
(Photograph: Rolex)

A dial that stays timeless

The dial comes in black or white, with gold hour markers, Arabic numerals, and a small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock. Hands are diamond-cut for mirror shine even with no lume.

Inside the heart of the 1908
5 / 7
(Photograph: Rolex)

Inside the heart of the 1908

Powering this beauty is Rolex’s Calibre 7140. It’s automatic, has a 66-hour power reserve, and features a Syloxi silicon hairspring and Paraflex shock absorber for top performance.

Built for luxury
6 / 7
(Photograph: Rolex)

Built for luxury

This yellow gold 1908 isn’t made for diving. It’s water resistant up to 50 metres, but its true strength lies in its design: a sleek dress watch with a hidden clasp and elegant gold bracelet.

Price tag
7 / 7
(Photograph: Rolex)

Price tag

Priced at $40,500 this 1908 is for serious collectors. The Settimo bracelet takes Rolex’s style up a notch, making this watch one of the most refined gold timepieces of 2025

