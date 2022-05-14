Throwback! Revisiting the worst Cannes fashion moments of all time: Deepika Padukone to Kristen Stewart

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: May 14, 2022, 06:05 PM(IST)

Officially named as Festival de Cannes, the international French film festival is all set to begin on May 17 this year and it will go on till May 28. And, since we all know that this annual film festival isn’t just about celebrating great films but also fashion, everyone is eagerly waiting for its red carpet looks and head-turner style moments. 

In just a few days, the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is going to kickstart. As you wait for the invitation-only film festival to commence in France, check out some of the most bizarre fashion moments from its red carpet over the years.

Elena Lenina

From outrageous hats to bizarre dresses, Elena Lenina's wardrobe has some weird pieces and it is anything but ordinary. Back in 2021, she walked the red carpet of Cannes film festival in a gorgeous black gown. However, people had their eyes fixed on her hairdo. Her not-so-pleasing braided hairstyle raised eyebrows as she walked past the paps. This wasn't the first time she stunned onlookers with her bold looks. Her previous Cannes looks too had fans thinking whether they are at the French film festival or Met Gala.
 

Deepika Padukone

At 2019 Cannes film festival, actress and fashionista Deepika Padukone opted for a voluminous tulle gown by designer Giambattista Valli in neon green colour. She added a beige hair accessory to the look and kept her makeup on the soft, delicate side. While the actress never fails to make heads turn with her gorgeous looks, she failed to get into the 'best-dressed' list at the 72nd annual Film Festival.

Tilda Swinton

Like every other year, British actress Tilda Swinton brought her patent androgynous style to the red carpet of the Cannes film festival in 2021. Among her many unique looks, these two looks caught the most attention, but for not-so-right reasons.

While the baggie shirt and palazzo combo didn't look flattering on her, the other bright pink and orange look seemed a bit off. 

Tina Kunakey

Last year at the 2021 Cannes film festival, model Tina Kunakey wore a purple ensemble by Valentino as she walked down the Benedetta red carpet. She accessorized her look with a Messika Toi & Moi diamond ring that looked stunning.

She also wore a pair of discrete diamond-studded earrings to add some glam to her look. Even though her die-hard fans praised her for the bold choice, netizens didn't shy away from trolling the diva online. Several memes made fun of the ensemble and several fashion critics too didn't give their approval to the overall look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Back in 2003, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was criticized by fashion critics and experts for her golden-maroon Indian ensemble that featured an embellished tube blouse and a long skirt. She added a golden dupatta to the look, however, it didn’t look too flattering on her. The ruffles on the skirt were a big distraction and her makeup seemed too loud for the occasion.

Kristen Stewart

Cannes is known for its outlandish fashion, however, some disappointing looks often make fans scratch their heads.

In 2018, actress Kristen Stewart arrived at the premiere of Spike Lee’s Blackkklansman in a silver Chanel Couture. While her outfit would have been perfect for a fun girls' night out, it didn't really get applauses at the prestigious film festival. Netizens had expressed disappointment over how this look turned out.

Hofit Golan

Cannes regular attendee Hofit Golan opted for a bold black gown for her red carpet look and she paired it with black stiletto heels and diamond-studded jewellery. For this look, she didn't get praises from critics or fashionistas. And, she landed straight into the worst-dressed list.

