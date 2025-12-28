/Reusable, microwave-powered, drone-killer: What is Lockheed Martin’s MORFIUS weapon?

The programme is being tested and evaluated by the US Army and other Department of Defense (DoD) components as a potential counter-drone solution. It is a compact airborne Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) interceptor that has been built to engage and defeat small unmanned systems using directed energy rather than traditional kinetic munitions. It integrates a high-power microwave effector and an onboard seeker into a loitering, tube-launched platform capable of flying out to the threat and disabling drone electronics mid-flight.

