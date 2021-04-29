Retired but hooful: Serbia's horses get a stable home after injuries

'Work machines'

The horses of Serbia are not just being treated as 'work machines' but are also being subjected to abuse and irresponsible care-taking. Ilicic estimates that "at least half" of the horses in Serbia are not kept in decent conditions.

"Horses in Serbia are in a difficult situation — they are no longer 'work machines' that owners tend to because they survive off them, nor are they pets that rich families ride and take care of like they do in the West," he said.

(Photograph:AFP)