Rep Jimmy Gomez changed diapers and fed his son while the House chose a Speaker

Written By: Wion Web Desk Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Rep Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) took care of his four-month-old son while the House Speaker vote was being held.

Rep Jimmy Gomez turns caregiver in the House

While the marathon US House Speaker vote made headlines worldwide, Rep Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) was in the news for an all together different reason. He has been taking care of his four-month-old baby, Hodge, and carrying him to his office and the House during the Speaker vote since his wife was not in the city due to her work commitments.

Two bottle feedings and multiple diaper changes

Hodge spent Tuesday in the House floor and cloakroom. Gomez tweeted an adorable picture of him saying, he required two bottle feedings and “multiple diaper changes.” On Wednesday morning, Gomez took his firstborn to visit nearby offices and then back to the House floor.

Members of the House loved Hodge

“Members have loved it because a lot of them are parents and even grandparents,” said Gomez. “They just love seeing a baby, and it doesn’t hurt that a lot of people think Hodge is super cute.”

A woman should not be the default parent, says Gomez

“We believe in the idea that my wife or any woman should not be the default parent, automatically the default caregiver,” he said. “My job is a little bit more flexible since I am the boss of my office. I answer to myself and to the people of the 34th Congressional District. So it was easier for me to keep him.”

His Twitter account

His Twitter account is full of pictures of him and his infant whom he took care of while multiple rounds of voting were being held to elect a Speaker.

Another kid in the House

Members of Congress traditionally spend the first day of a new term celebrating with loved ones. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) was also there with his wife and three kids, including eight-month-old daughter Anna Valentina. Gomez shared pictures of his son with Castro's daughter as well, taking a jibe at the prolonged vote.

