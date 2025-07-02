LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Remembering Lee Seo yi 6 must watch performances that showcase her talent

Remembering Lee Seo-yi: 6 must-watch performances that showcase her talent

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 14:01 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 14:01 IST

The sudden passing of Korean actress Lee Seo-Yi has left fans and the entertainment industry heartbroken. As we pay tribute to her life and legacy, here are six essential performances that highlight her talent.

Remembering Lee Seo-Yi
1 / 7
(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Remembering Lee Seo-Yi

The sudden passing of Korean actress Lee Seo-Yi has left fans and the entertainment industry heartbroken. From breakout television roles to standout supporting parts in films, Lee Seo-Yi consistently impressed audiences with her range and charisma. As we pay tribute to her life and legacy, here are six essential performances that highlight her talent.

Cheongdam-dong Scandal
2 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Cheongdam-dong Scandal

Lee Seo-Yi delivered a memorable and emotionally powerful performance in this hit K-drama, which explored love, betrayal, and revenge among the wealthy elite. It became her breakout role.

Killing Romance
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Killing Romance

In this dark comic thriller, Lee showed her range by portraying a complex supporting character, balancing absurd humour with raw emotion.

The Royal Tailor
4 / 7
(Photograph:X)

The Royal Tailor

Though a smaller role, her presence in this visually stunning period drama stood out and delivered a memorable performance.

Scarlet Innocence
5 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Scarlet Innocence

In this modern take on a classic Korean folktale, Lee contributed to a haunting and tense atmosphere, bringing nuance to a supporting role.

The King
6 / 7
(Photograph:X)

The King

This political crime drama showcased Lee’s ability to thrive in gritty, ensemble casts, leaving a mark even with limited screen time.

The Divorce Insurance
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)

The Divorce Insurance

Her final performance, in this recently aired series, highlighted her growth as an actress and left fans eagerly awaiting what could have come next.

Trending Photo

Remembering Lee Seo-yi: 6 must-watch performances that showcase her talent
7

Remembering Lee Seo-yi: 6 must-watch performances that showcase her talent

Hollywood is dying. Why the Mecca of world entertainment is in decline, in 8 slides
8

Hollywood is dying. Why the Mecca of world entertainment is in decline, in 8 slides

Happy Birthday Lindsay Lohan: 7 must-watch movies that show she was always a star
8

Happy Birthday Lindsay Lohan: 7 must-watch movies that show she was always a star

Trump tours 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention centre: Bunk beds, fenced-in cells, real alligators and protests - INSIDE pics here
10

Trump tours 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention centre: Bunk beds, fenced-in cells, real alligators and protests - INSIDE pics here

B2 bomber stealth secrets: How these decades-old flying beasts are still kept lethal with upgrades. What it takes, in PICS
7

B2 bomber stealth secrets: How these decades-old flying beasts are still kept lethal with upgrades. What it takes, in PICS