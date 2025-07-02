Remembering Lee Seo-yi: 6 must-watch performances that showcase her talent

The sudden passing of Korean actress Lee Seo-Yi has left fans and the entertainment industry heartbroken. As we pay tribute to her life and legacy, here are six essential performances that highlight her talent.
The sudden passing of Korean actress Lee Seo-Yi has left fans and the entertainment industry heartbroken. From breakout television roles to standout supporting parts in films, Lee Seo-Yi consistently impressed audiences with her range and charisma. As we pay tribute to her life and legacy, here are six essential performances that highlight her talent.
Lee Seo-Yi delivered a memorable and emotionally powerful performance in this hit K-drama, which explored love, betrayal, and revenge among the wealthy elite. It became her breakout role.
In this dark comic thriller, Lee showed her range by portraying a complex supporting character, balancing absurd humour with raw emotion.
Though a smaller role, her presence in this visually stunning period drama stood out and delivered a memorable performance.
In this modern take on a classic Korean folktale, Lee contributed to a haunting and tense atmosphere, bringing nuance to a supporting role.
This political crime drama showcased Lee’s ability to thrive in gritty, ensemble casts, leaving a mark even with limited screen time.
Her final performance, in this recently aired series, highlighted her growth as an actress and left fans eagerly awaiting what could have come next.