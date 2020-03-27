Relish world's best coastlines to fight lockdown blues

Here are the world's best coastline destinations, scattered across six continents and three oceans:

Water waves crashing across the shore provide a unique kind of solace and tranquility which the world desperately needs now amidst the fear induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cinque Terre, Italy

This Italian shore was inspired by Dante's vision of Purgatory in his poem "Divine Comedy". However, to modern visitors, the Cinque Terre is absolute heaven.

Protected within the confines of a national park, as well as a UNESCO World Heritage site, it's made up of a cluster of five coastal villages that really do seem lost in time.

The villages are linked by the famous Sentiero Azzurro, as well as other hiking trails that lead to secluded beaches.

(Photograph:AFP)