Relish world's best coastlines to fight lockdown blues

Water waves crashing across the shore provide a unique kind of solace and tranquility which the world desperately needs now amidst the fear induced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the world's best coastline destinations, scattered across six continents and three oceans:
This Italian shore was inspired by Dante's vision of Purgatory in his poem "Divine Comedy". However, to modern visitors, the Cinque Terre is absolute heaven.
Protected within the confines of a national park, as well as a UNESCO World Heritage site, it's made up of a cluster of five coastal villages that really do seem lost in time.
The villages are linked by the famous Sentiero Azzurro, as well as other hiking trails that lead to secluded beaches.
The coast was inspired works by Hunter S. Thompson, Jack Kerouac and Henry Miller, photographer Ansel Adams along with even the Beach Boys.
The drive along it's Highway One connects legendary Hearst Castle with redwood groves, rustic chic hotels, cliff-edge restaurants at Point Lobos.
This coast takes its name from the unique fynbos vegetation that covers many of its hills, vales and headlands.
The main allure is unencumbered nature and outdoor adventure, marine mammal encounters, wilderness hikes like the Otter Trail, and the world's highest commercial bungee jump, measuring 216 meters.
This coast stretches 243 kilometers between Torquay and Warrnambool along the southern shore of the state of Victoria.
It's famous for spectacular sea stacks the Twelve Apostles as well as the the lauded Bells Beach of surfing fame, wildlife rich Cape Otway, and historic sites like Flagstaff Hill.
Popular beach resorts like Phuket, Krabi and Langkawi, legendary dive spots like the Similan Islands, as well as under the radar treasures such as Myanmar's Mergui Archipelago are situated near this coast.
While the Andaman Coast is most closely associated with Thailand's southwest shore, it actually elongates all the way from southern Myanmar to northern Malaysia.
The coast is spangled with medieval walled towns like Dubrovnik and well-preserved Roman ruins such as Diocletian's Palace in Split.
Off its shore lie 78 islands that can be explored by sail boat, motor yacht or ferry, while natural attractions like the waterfalls of Plitvice Lakes National Park are located inland.
