Relish world's best coastlines to fight lockdown blues

Water waves crashing across the shore provide a unique kind of solace and tranquility which the world desperately needs now amidst the fear induced by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Here are the world's best coastline destinations, scattered across six continents and three oceans:

Cinque Terre, Italy

This Italian shore was inspired by Dante's vision of Purgatory in his poem "Divine Comedy". However, to modern visitors, the Cinque Terre is absolute heaven.

Protected within the confines of a national park, as well as a UNESCO World Heritage site, it's made up of a cluster of five coastal villages that really do seem lost in time.

The villages are linked by the famous Sentiero Azzurro, as well as other hiking trails that lead to secluded beaches.

(Photograph:AFP)

Turquoise Coast, Turkey

This coastline was known as Lycia in ancient times, the big bend along Turkey's southwest shore is one of the lesser known gems of the Mediterranean Sea.

Sailing is a great way to discover the coast's many secluded bays and coves.

(Photograph:AFP)

Big Sur, California

The coast was inspired works by Hunter S. Thompson, Jack Kerouac and Henry Miller, photographer Ansel Adams along with even the Beach Boys.

The drive along it's Highway One connects legendary Hearst Castle with redwood groves, rustic chic hotels, cliff-edge restaurants at Point Lobos.

(Photograph:AFP)

Antrim Coast, Northern Ireland

This Coast is renowned for its stark, natural beauty. Popular TV series "Games of Thrones" was filmed here.

The Giant's Causeway, an estimated 40,000 basalt columns created by an ancient volcanic eruption, is one of its sites that standout.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Malabar Coast, India

Stretching from Goa to India's southern tip, the Malabar Coast It is over 845 kilometers long.

It was once renowned in for its fabulous riches and wealthy seaports.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Garden Route, South Africa

This coast takes its name from the unique fynbos vegetation that covers many of its hills, vales and headlands.

The main allure is unencumbered nature and outdoor adventure, marine mammal encounters, wilderness hikes like the Otter Trail, and the world's highest commercial bungee jump, measuring 216 meters.

(Photograph:AFP)

Great Ocean Road, Australia

This coast stretches 243 kilometers between Torquay and Warrnambool along the southern shore of the state of Victoria. 

It's famous for spectacular sea stacks the Twelve Apostles as well as the the lauded Bells Beach of surfing fame, wildlife rich Cape Otway, and historic sites like Flagstaff Hill.

(Photograph:AFP)

Nā Pali Coast, Hawaii

This coast flaunts cliffs rising up thousands of feet that plunge straight into the ocean, secluded jungle waterfalls and beaches that can only be reached by hiking for half a day.

Kayak camping the coast is the best way to experience it.

(Photograph:AFP)

Andaman Coast, Thailand

Popular beach resorts like Phuket, Krabi and Langkawi, legendary dive spots like the Similan Islands, as well as under the radar treasures such as Myanmar's Mergui Archipelago are situated near this coast.

While the Andaman Coast is most closely associated with Thailand's southwest shore, it actually elongates all the way from southern Myanmar to northern Malaysia.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Dalmatian Coast, Croatia

The coast is spangled with medieval walled towns like Dubrovnik and well-preserved Roman ruins such as Diocletian's Palace in Split.

Off its shore lie 78 islands that can be explored by sail boat, motor yacht or ferry, while natural attractions like the waterfalls of Plitvice Lakes National Park are located inland.

(Photograph:AFP)

