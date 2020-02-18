Daboo Ratnani launches his annual calendar; Rekha, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan & others grace the ocassion

Mr and Mrs Ratnani

Quite a few time the couple were clicked while kissing at the event. Daboo Ratnani has been shooting with prominent Bollywood stars for over two decades now. His celebrity calendar launch event is one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood.

This year’s calendar also features Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff.

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)