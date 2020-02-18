Daboo Ratnani launches his annual calendar; Rekha, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan & others grace the ocassion

Ace celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani marked 25 years in the business in a glittering event in Mumbai on Monday where the photographer also unveiled his 2020 calendar featuring some of the biggest Bollywood stars. The calendar event is always a star-studded one and this year was no different. 

The Ratnani family

Dabboo Ratnani celebrated the launch of his celebrity calendar with friends from the film industry and of course his wife and children. Daboo with his wife Manisha and three kids Myrah, Shivaan and Kiara posed for the paps. 

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

Rekha

Evergreen beauty Rekha also attended the star-studded event and looked stunning in a white saree with a golden border. Later on, Rekha was joined by Dabboo and his wife Manisha and Isha Kopikar on the red carpet, where they together posed for the camera. 

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff also attended the launch event. Like always he looked dapper in blue pants and a denim jacket. The actor was also seen kissing his son Tiger Shroff's portrait at the event. 

 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in a purple shimmer dress at the event. The actress, who made her debut in Ratnani's calendar this year, posed with her photograph as well. 

 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone marked her presence in a white and grey coat dress. The actress also posed with her photograph where she can be seen using a big black book to cover her body. 

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

Mr and Mrs Ratnani

Quite a few time the couple were clicked while kissing at the event. Daboo Ratnani has been shooting with prominent Bollywood stars for over two decades now. His celebrity calendar launch event is one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood. 

This year’s calendar also features Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff. 

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan, made heads turn with her ravishing look, the actress was looking stunning in a grey printed pant-saree ensemble. The 'Mission Mangal' actress also posed with her portrait from the calendar. 

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

