Refugees stream towards Greece after Turkey opens gates

Islanders take matters in their own hands

On the Greek islands, where a steady flow of inflatable dinghies and other crammed and unseaworthy craft arrived across the Aegean Sea in 2015, the locals have had enough despite Greece's efforts, a number of boats full of migrants arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos early Sunday.

A group of local people on Lesbos managed to stop around 50 migrants, including children, from landing their boat after several hours at sea, an AFP photographer witnessed.

Shouting "Go back to Turkey", furious locals at the port of Thermi blocked the boats and hurled insults at the local representative of the UN refugees agency, while others attacked journalists and photographers, hitting them and throwing cameras into the water.

(Photograph:AFP)