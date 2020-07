'Reasonable worst-case scenario': Top 5 steps on how to beat coronavirus this winter

The doctors at the academy said that it was time to "prepare for the worst that winter can throw at us.”

UK's Academy of Medical Sciences has projected a "reasonable worst-case scenario" asserting that priority should be given to stay healthy and to "protect the vulnerable".

COVID-19 in winters

As the coronavirus epidemic continues to ravage countries, UK's Academy of Medical Sciences has warned its citizens to prepare for winter COVID-19 even as healthcare workers struggle to combat the virus.

(Photograph:AFP)