/Ratan Tata Death Anniversary: Top 7 timeless quotes that reflect his vision and values

The legendary industrialist and a symbol of integrity and vision, Ratan Tata, is remembered today on his first death anniversary as he passed away on Oct. 9, 2024, at the age of 86. Here are some of the timeless quotes of Tata that inspire generations with his values and business acumen.
"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."
"I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."
“Success is not measured by the position you hold, but the impact you have on others."
“Business need to go beyond the interest of their companies to the communities they serve."
“I don’t believe in work-life balance. I believe in work-life integration. Make your work and life meaningful and fulfilling, and they will complement each other."
"None can destroy iron, but its own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but their own mindset can."
"Take the stones people throw at you, and use them to build a monument."