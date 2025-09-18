/Rare crescent sunrise solar eclipse this weekend: Path, timing and other details

The partial solar eclipse is the second one of 2025. The reason for the crescent sunrise is the timing of the eclipse. It will begin at 1:29 pm and end at 5:53 pm ET on September 21. This is the time when the sun will rise on Monday in Antarctica, New Zealand and the South Pacific. So those residing in these regions will get to see a crescent sunrise. This event will be equally fascinating as a total solar eclipse.