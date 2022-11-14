Raju Srivastava to Sidharth Shukla: Celebrities who sadly passed away due to heart attack

In the last two years, many young and talented actors have died of heart attacks. The tragic news of celebrities, who were known for their healthy and fit regime, and yet lost their life to a heart attack at such an early age has sent shockwaves across the country, and not only this but their deaths have also raised concern among the common public, who used to see these celebrities as their fitness inspiration.

Celebrities like Raju Srivastava and South Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Singer KK, and other celebs died due to heat-related ailments. And, most recently, Indian television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died after he suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym, and he was just

Take a look at the celebrities who have passed away after suffering massive heart attacks.