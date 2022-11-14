Raju Srivastava to Sidharth Shukla: Celebrities who sadly passed away due to heart attack

In the last two years, many young and talented actors have died of heart attacks. The tragic news of celebrities, who were known for their healthy and fit regime, and yet lost their life to a heart attack at such an early age has sent shockwaves across the country, and not only this but their deaths have also raised concern among the common public, who used to see these celebrities as their fitness inspiration. 

Celebrities like Raju Srivastava and South Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Singer KK, and other celebs died due to heat-related ailments. And, most recently, Indian television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died after he suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym, and he was just 

Take a look at the celebrities who have passed away after suffering massive heart attacks.

 

KK

The sudden death of singer KK left the entire nation in shock. The popular Bollywood singer died after performing in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha on May 31 after complaining of uneasiness. Later in the autopsy report, it was revealed that "myocardial infarction" was the cause of the singer's death.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, left a rich musical legacy behind him that will always be remembered.

Puneeth Rajkumar

Indian actor Puneeth Rajkummar, a well-known face of the Kannada film industry, shockingly passed away last year in October after he suffered a fatal heart attack while he was working out at the gym. His sudden death has left a huge void in the hearts of his millions of fans and followers.

Raju Srivastava

Comedian Raju Srivastava died on September 24 after battling for his life at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for 41 days. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he collapsed while working out in the gym.

Sidharth Shukla

TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. The actor suffered a heart attack.

Raj Kaushal

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, TV host and actress Mandira Bedi's husband, passed away in June last year. 

Kaushal suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 49. 

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

Indian television actor Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi passed away today, reportedly after suffering a heart attack. He was 46 years old. 

The exact reason behind his sudden death has not been revealed yet, but as per the reports, the actor was working out in the gym when he collapsed. 

