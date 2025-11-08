LOGIN
Rajdhani vs Duronto: Which train is faster?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 08, 2025, 01:32 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 01:32 IST

Rajdhani and Duronto Express are two of India’s fastest long-distance trains connecting major cities. Rajdhani trains are faster with more premium comfort but cost more. Duronto trains run slightly slower but are cheaper and still fast for long distances. 

Speed of Rajdhani vs Duronto
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Speed of Rajdhani vs Duronto

Rajdhani trains run at speeds up to 140-150 km/h covering long distances efficiently, while Duronto trains also reach speeds of 130-140 km/h, sometimes faster on some routes. For example, the Chennai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto covers 2943 km in 28 hours, slightly faster than the Chennai Rajdhani.​

Stops and Route Differences
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Stops and Route Differences

Rajdhani trains have fewer stops compared to Duronto. Duronto trains were initially designed to run non-stop between origin and destination but now have some technical halts. Rajdhani mainly connects capital cities to other major ones.​

Fare Structure
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Fare Structure

Rajdhani ticket prices are generally higher due to included catering, bedding, and premium services. Duronto fares are slightly cheaper, offering complimentary meals but not bedding, making them affordable for faster travel.​

Coach Classes and Comfort
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Coach Classes and Comfort

Rajdhani features AC First Class, AC 2-tier, and AC 3-tier sleeper coaches. Duronto also offers AC 3-tier and AC Chair Cars but without First Class. Both ensure comfortable travel for long distances.​

Catering and Service
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Catering and Service

Meals are free on Rajdhani and Duronto trains. Rajdhani offers better onboard services including bedding and attendants for overnight journeys, while Duronto focuses on daytime travel and minimal service.​

Punctuality and Priority
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Punctuality and Priority

Rajdhani trains usually have higher network priority, contributing to better on-time performance. Duronto has high priority but slightly below Rajdhani.​

