/Rajdhani vs Duronto: Which train is faster?

Rajdhani and Duronto Express are two of India’s fastest long-distance trains connecting major cities. Rajdhani trains are faster with more premium comfort but cost more. Duronto trains run slightly slower but are cheaper and still fast for long distances.
Rajdhani trains run at speeds up to 140-150 km/h covering long distances efficiently, while Duronto trains also reach speeds of 130-140 km/h, sometimes faster on some routes. For example, the Chennai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto covers 2943 km in 28 hours, slightly faster than the Chennai Rajdhani.
Rajdhani trains have fewer stops compared to Duronto. Duronto trains were initially designed to run non-stop between origin and destination but now have some technical halts. Rajdhani mainly connects capital cities to other major ones.
Rajdhani ticket prices are generally higher due to included catering, bedding, and premium services. Duronto fares are slightly cheaper, offering complimentary meals but not bedding, making them affordable for faster travel.
Rajdhani features AC First Class, AC 2-tier, and AC 3-tier sleeper coaches. Duronto also offers AC 3-tier and AC Chair Cars but without First Class. Both ensure comfortable travel for long distances.
Meals are free on Rajdhani and Duronto trains. Rajdhani offers better onboard services including bedding and attendants for overnight journeys, while Duronto focuses on daytime travel and minimal service.
Rajdhani trains usually have higher network priority, contributing to better on-time performance. Duronto has high priority but slightly below Rajdhani.