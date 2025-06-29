/Rafale, Boeing, Blackbird and more: 7 most beautiful aircraft in history

The SR-71 Blackbird’s form was dictated by function, but the result was striking. Its long, needle-like fuselage and sharply angled wings allowed it to cruise at over three times the speed of sound. Its matte black paint, chosen for heat dispersion, gave it a sleek presence that still appears futuristic decades later. Built for reconnaissance at the edge of space, the SR-71’s profile combines both minimalism with purpose, achieving both low radar visibility and high-altitude capability.