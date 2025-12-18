/R-7 ‘Sapwood’: How the Soviet Union built their first intercontinental ballistic missile

The late 1950s saw the development of the first ICBMs accelerate as the arms race heated up as after the soviets tested R-7. The National Park Service states that in 1959, SM-65 Atlas missile became the United States’ first viable ICBM. Deployed between 1959 and 1965 at Air Force bases from New York State to New Mexico, it was ground-launched, liquid-fueled, ballistic missile that existed in three variants: Atlas D, E and F. Despite incremental improvements, the Atlas programme was very short-lived, as its liquid fuel was highly volatile, leading to its retirement after just six years.

