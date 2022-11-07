Quitting, leaving or getting blocked! Celebrities who are not using Elon Musk' Twitter anymore

Eversince, Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, celebrities have either quit, left, or there account are being locked. Musk Twitter takeover has become the hottest topic right now, and all thanks goes to the major changes he's busy doing to the micro-blogging site, from launching a monthly subscription plan for Twitter verification to the mass layoffs he has been doing, claiming Twitter's bad financial position.

Today, Supermodel Gigi Hadid left the social media site calling it ''cesspool of hate & bigotry'' and meanwhile, comedian Kathy Griffin’s Twitter account also got suspended for impersonating Elon Musk.