Quitting, leaving or getting blocked! Celebrities who are not using Elon Musk' Twitter anymore

Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 07:42 PM(IST)

Eversince, Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, celebrities have either quit, left, or there account are being locked. Musk Twitter takeover has become the hottest topic right now, and all thanks goes to the major changes he's busy doing to the micro-blogging site, from launching a monthly subscription plan for Twitter verification to the mass layoffs he has been doing, claiming Twitter's bad financial position.

Today, Supermodel Gigi Hadid left the social media site calling it ''cesspool of hate & bigotry'' and meanwhile, comedian Kathy Griffin’s Twitter account also got suspended for impersonating Elon Musk. 

Amber Heard

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Amber Heard is no longer using Twitter, and the exact reason behind her shocking disappearance is still unknown.

Just two days after her ex, Elon Musk, took over the microblogging site, Amber's account got deactivated. Many reports suggested that, like many celebrities, Amber quit due to Musk's takeover.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Shonda Rhimes

After Elon Musk takeover, Grey's Anatomy producer Shonda Rhimes was one of the first celebrities who waved good bye to the micro-blogging site.  

"I'm not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," Rhimes tweeted.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gidi Hadid has deactivated her Twitter account. Sharing news with her millions of followers, Gigi wrote on her official Instagram handle: "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership," Gigi wrote. "It's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of (sic)" 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton is not using Twitter anymore. Soon after Elon took over, the singer announced that she would stay away from the microblogging site from now.

"I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition. "Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore, I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons, and other POC."

(Photograph:Twitter)

Ken Olin

Ken Olin is also among the celebrities who have stopped using the site but chose not to delete their account with millions of followers. "Hey all! I’m out of here. No judgement. Let’s keep the faith. Let’s protect our democracy. Let’s try to be kinder. Let’s try to save the planet. Let’s try to be more generous. "Let's look to find peace in the world," his last tweet reads,

(Photograph:Twitter)

Kathy Griffin

Comedian and actor Kathy Griffin got permanently banned from Twitter, not for her views but for impersonating Twitter's new boss, Elon Musk. Ever since the Tesla CEO has taken over microblogging, a lot of changes are taking place, and the most recent was the warning issued to all millions of Twitter users for impersonating.

On Sunday, Kathy, who is known for speaking her mind, changed her handle and display image to Musk as she urged people to vote for Democrats in the upcoming midterm US election.

"After much-spirited discussion with the females in my life," "I have decided that voting blue for their choice is only right," her tweet with the hashtag "Vote Blue to Protect Women" reads.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sara Bareilles

On October 30th, Sara Bareilles quite the micro-blogging platform. Sharing her decision with millions of followers, the Grammy winner singer tweeted, "Welp. It’s been fun, Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. "Sorry, this one’s just not for me."

(Photograph:Twitter)

