Queen Elizabeth II's final journey begins: Royal family comes together for funeral procession

United in grief. Queen Elizabeth II's final journey began on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace in London to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days. The procession had her four children- and grand children and other members of the family walking behind her coffin in a solemn procession. Ending all speculations, brothers William and Harry joined their father, King Charles III and other members of the family as they walked behind the coffin of their late grandmother, the Queen.