Queen Elizabeth II's final journey begins: Royal family comes together for funeral procession

Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 07:54 PM(IST)

United in grief. Queen Elizabeth II's final journey began on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace in London to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days. The procession had her four children- and grand children and other members of the family walking behind her coffin in a solemn procession. Ending all speculations, brothers William and Harry joined their father, King Charles III and other members of the family as they walked behind the coffin of their late grandmother, the Queen. 

King and his sons

Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Britain's past, present and future

Britain's past, present and future in one frame. Queen Elizabeth II's crown pictured placed on her coffin as her son, King Charles III and heir to throne Prince William walk behind in a procession. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Queen's final journey

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, is pictured during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Queen's four children walk together

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2L), walks behind Britain's King Charles III (6L), Britain's Princess Anne (C), Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (2R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Queen's final journey

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, is pictured during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Catherine, Princess Of Wales

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022

(Photograph:AFP)

Meghan Markle joins royal family

Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Camilla and Catherine

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London 

(Photograph:AFP)

