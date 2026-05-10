/'I think that the matter...': Putin issues BIG statement on Russia-Ukraine war after calling it 'just'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes the Ukraine war is nearing an end, while signalling openness to new European security talks. Speaking after Moscow’s Victory Day parade, Putin backed negotiations involving former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday (May 9) said that he thought the Ukraine war was coming to an end. "I think that the matter is coming to an end," Putin told reporters at the Kremlin in Moscow.
Putin also said he would be willing to negotiate new security arrangements for Europe, and that his preferred negotiating partner would be Germany's former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. European Council President Antonio Costa said last week that there was "potential" for the EU to negotiate with Russia, and to discuss the future of the security architecture of Europe. Asked if he was willing to engage in talks with the Europeans, Putin said the preferable figure for him was Schroeder. "For me personally, the former Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Schroeder, is preferable," Putin said.
The latest statement came hours after he had vowed victory in Ukraine at Moscow's most scaled-back Victory Day parade in years. In his Victory Day parade address, the Russian president described his war goals as “just” and said that his country’s soldiers were fighting an “aggressive force” backed by the entire NATO alliance. Speaking at the Red Square ceremony in Moscow, Putin also compared the current war with Ukraine to the Soviet Union’s fight against Nazi Germany during World War II.
Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Trump is attempting to mediate and end the war since he came to power in 2025. Russian troops have been fighting in Ukraine for well over four years. That is longer than Soviet forces fought in World War Two, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45.
The Victory Day celebrations come after US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 8) announced a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine starting May 9. Trump added that the temporary truce was announced following a request from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.