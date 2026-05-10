/'I think that the matter...': Putin issues BIG statement on Russia-Ukraine war after calling it 'just'

Putin also said he would be willing to negotiate new security arrangements for Europe, and that his preferred negotiating partner would be Germany's former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. European Council President Antonio ​Costa said last week that there was "potential" for the EU to negotiate with Russia, and to discuss the future of the security architecture of Europe. Asked if he was willing to engage in talks with the Europeans, Putin said the preferable figure for him was Schroeder. "For me personally, the former Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Schroeder, is preferable," Putin said.