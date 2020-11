Protests the Thai way: Pool ducks, Hunger Games salute & drag queens

From barbequing pork to using inflating ducks, the unusual tactics adopted by the protestors in Thailand who are calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and reforms in the monarchy has captured global attention because of its creativity.

Pork barbecue

In the midst of thousands of Thai anti-government protesters, one man made his own statement - with barbecued pork.

Joined by onlookers, he made an impromptu picnic on Wednesday night outside the Thai police headquarters as protesters splashed it with paint and sprayed graffiti nearby.

Eating grilled pork "mookata" has become loaded with symbolism in Thailand because of a pun used to mock an expression of praise for the monarchy.

(Photograph:Reuters)