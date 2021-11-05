Protests in Ukraine as Putin marks Russia's Unity Day in Crimea

People in Ukraine protested against Russia after Vladimir Putin visited annexed Crimea to celebrate National Unity Day.

'Stop the creeping occupation'

Participants of the war with Russia backed separatists on the east of Ukraine, activists of Right Sector, far-right movement hold placards and flags as they shout slogans during their rally called "Stop the creeping occupation!" outside the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

 

Danger of increasing separatism

Protesters warned the authorities about the danger of increasing separatism in the regions bordering Russia which might undermine the stability and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
 

'Now forever with Russia'

President Vladimir Putin celebrated Russia's National Unity Day with a visit to annexed Crimea.  

Speaking in Sevastopol, home to the Russian Black Sea fleet, Putin said the city and Crimea "are now forever with Russia".

'Gross violation of Ukrainian sovereignty'

Ukraine, from which Russia seized the peninsula in 2014, condemned the visit as a "gross violation of Ukrainian sovereignty" and of international law.

Replacement of Communist October Revolution Day

National Unity Day is a public holiday created by Putin's administration in 2004 to replace the Communist October Revolution Day, when tanks, missiles and troops used to parade through Moscow's Red Square.

International condemnation and sanctions

Crime's seizure drew international condemnation and sanctions against Moscow, but provided a significant boost to Putin's domestic popularity and he has angered Ukraine with a series of visits in the past seven years.

 

