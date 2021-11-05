Protests in Ukraine as Putin marks Russia's Unity Day in Crimea

Participants of the war with Russia backed separatists on the east of Ukraine, activists of Right Sector, far-right movement hold placards and flags as they shout slogans during their rally called "Stop the creeping occupation!" outside the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.
(Photograph:AFP)
Danger of increasing separatism
Protesters warned the authorities about the danger of increasing separatism in the regions bordering Russia which might undermine the stability and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Now forever with Russia'
President Vladimir Putin celebrated Russia's National Unity Day with a visit to annexed Crimea.
Speaking in Sevastopol, home to the Russian Black Sea fleet, Putin said the city and Crimea "are now forever with Russia".
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Gross violation of Ukrainian sovereignty'
Ukraine, from which Russia seized the peninsula in 2014, condemned the visit as a "gross violation of Ukrainian sovereignty" and of international law.
(Photograph:AFP)
Replacement of Communist October Revolution Day
National Unity Day is a public holiday created by Putin's administration in 2004 to replace the Communist October Revolution Day, when tanks, missiles and troops used to parade through Moscow's Red Square.
(Photograph:Reuters)
International condemnation and sanctions
Crime's seizure drew international condemnation and sanctions against Moscow, but provided a significant boost to Putin's domestic popularity and he has angered Ukraine with a series of visits in the past seven years.