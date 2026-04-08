/Project Kusha: How India’s homegrown shield set to beat S-400 on cost and control

Various reports suggest Project Kusha is being developed as an indigenous alternative to long-range air defence systems such as the Russian S-400. It is expected to be deployed by the Indian Air Force between 2028 and 2029, with phased induction likely continuing into 2030. According to open-source information, the system will operate across three tiers: the M1 missile with an estimated range of around 150 km, the M2 with roughly 250 km, and the M3, the most advanced, projected to cover about 350–400 km. Reports also noted that the M1 interceptor had successfully achieved early development milestones, marking a key step forward for the programme.