Pro-democracy demonstrators in Thailand mark end of absolute monarchy
Political activists from several groups across Thailand staged peaceful protests around the country on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the 1932 revolt which ended the absolute monarchy in the country.
Reminders of democracy disappearing
The demonstrations come as more Thais are speaking out against a military-dominated political system and as monuments to the establishment of democracy have been disappearing from public spaces.
History of revolt
The 1932 revolt, led by a group of civilian bureaucrats and military officers known as the People's Party, has in recent years emerged as a symbolic date for pro-democracy groups.
Manipulated election
Thailand was under military rule for five years until an election last year that kept former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha in power in a vote that opposition parties said was rigged. Prayuth and Thai courts reject claims the election was manipulated.
Country's first constitution
At one of the protests at Bangkok's Democracy Monument, 30-40 activists played a large-screen video re-enacting the speech made by People's Party leaders after they toppled the government of King Prajadhipok and ushered in Thailand's first constitution.
88 years ago!
"Eighty-eight years ago today around dawn, the People's Party seized power and changed the system of governance to a democracy," said pro-democracy activist Anon Nampa.
Constitutional amendment
At another protest planned at parliament, another group of activists will demand amendments to the current constitution written by the recent junta.
Monitoring protests
Police say they are monitoring protests in at least 12 provinces. Thailand has banned large public gatherings during the coronavirus emergency, but authorities did not block the demonstrations.
Thailand is a constitutional monarchy
While Thailand is officially a constitutional monarchy, King Maha Vajiralongkorn wields immense power and insulting him is a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.