Pro-animal rights activists protest against bullfighting in Spain

| Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

Pro-animal rights activists of AnimaNaturalis and PETA organisations protested against bullfighting and bull-running in Pamplona, Spain on Wednesday, July 5.



Protests in Pamplona

On the eve of the San Fermin festivities, animal rights activists took to the streets of Pamplona to protest against bullfighting and bull-running competitions that are held in Spain.

(Photograph: AFP )

San Fermin festival

San Fermin festival is a nine-day festival that is attended by millions. The main highlight of the festival is the "encierro event" that is held each morning of the nine-day festivities. During the encierro event, thousands of people run to avoid six bulls that charge through the city's streets to the bullring. The bulls are invariably killed in the fights later in the day.

(Photograph: AFP )

Red costumes

As part of their protest, animal right activists were dressed in red costumes and wore fake horns that jutted from their heads.

(Photograph: AFP )

Violence and death for bulls

Animal rights activists protesting against bullfighting and bull-running in Pamplona held signs that read "Pamplona: Violence and death for bulls".

(Photograph: AFP )

Previous protest

Residents of Pamplona had taken to the streets prior to the commencement of the San Fermin festival too. Several of them held portraits of dead bulls as a sign of protest against bullfighting.

(Photograph: AP )

'Don't leave me alone'

During their protest, people wore T-shirts with stickers that read "No Me Dejes Solo" meaning "Don't leave me alone".

(Photograph: AP )

Years of protests

For several years, pro-animal rights activists have been protesting against the bullfighting tradition held during the San Fermin festival of Spain.

(Photograph: AFP )