/Prabhu Deva birthday special: 5 iconic songs choreographed by the artist

Prabhu Deva turned 53 on April 3. Known for his versatility, the choreographer brings a unique, high-energy flair to every song he touches. His contributions have earned him national recognition. Take a look at a few of the iconic songs he choreographed.
Prabhu Deva is a prominent Indian dance choreographer, film director, producer, and actor who primarily works in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu-language films. Showcasing his unique dance style and groovy signature steps, the artist is widely considered the Indian Michael Jackson. He gained fame in South Indian cinema and later became a successful Bollywood director.
Movie: Kadhalan
One of Prabhu Deva’s most popular songs. This 1994 track became a massive hit because of his electrifying choreography. Composed by the legendary AR Rahman and sung by Mano and Swarnalatha, Prabhudeva's moves in the song garnered immense popularity.
Movie: Kadhalan
The original song is from the 1994 Tamil film Kadhalan, choreographed by the master of dance moves, Prabhu Deva, who also starred in the song. The song is also composed by none other than AR Rahman. The song is remembered till date for its catchy beats and Prabhu Deva's signature steps.
Movie: Pukar
Prabhu Deva and Madhuri Dixit's iconic song had the whole nation grooving. Composed by AR. Rahman and sung by Kavita Krishnamoorthy and Shankar Mahadevan, the song is a high-energy dance track and showcased the talent of two dancers.
Movie: ABCD
Prabhu Deva not only starred but also captivated attention with his choreography, redefining contemporary and hip-hop dance in this song. Sung by Mika Singh and Udit Narayan, the song became famous as it featured a dance-off between Prabhu Deva and choreographer Ganesh Acharya.
Movie: Lakshya
Choreographed by Prabhu Deva, this song showcases Hrithik Roshan’s iconic dance moves, which quickly gained popularity and became a major hit. It is sung by Shaan.