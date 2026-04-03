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Prabhu Deva birthday special: 5 iconic songs choreographed by the artist

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 03, 2026, 12:47 IST | Updated: Apr 03, 2026, 12:47 IST

Prabhu Deva turned 53 on April 3. Known for his versatility, the choreographer brings a unique, high-energy flair to every song he touches. His contributions have earned him national recognition. Take a look at a few of the iconic songs he choreographed.

Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva!
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(Photograph: AFP)

Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva!

Prabhu Deva is a prominent Indian dance choreographer, film director, producer, and actor who primarily works in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu-language films. Showcasing his unique dance style and groovy signature steps, the artist is widely considered the Indian Michael Jackson. He gained fame in South Indian cinema and later became a successful Bollywood director.

Muqabala Muqabala
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(Photograph: X)

Muqabala Muqabala

Movie: Kadhalan

One of Prabhu Deva’s most popular songs. This 1994 track became a massive hit because of his electrifying choreography. Composed by the legendary AR Rahman and sung by Mano and Swarnalatha, Prabhudeva's moves in the song garnered immense popularity.

Urvasi Urvasi
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(Photograph: X)

Urvasi Urvasi

Movie: Kadhalan

The original song is from the 1994 Tamil film Kadhalan, choreographed by the master of dance moves, Prabhu Deva, who also starred in the song. The song is also composed by none other than AR Rahman. The song is remembered till date for its catchy beats and Prabhu Deva's signature steps.

Kay Sera Sera
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(Photograph: X)

Kay Sera Sera

Movie: Pukar

Prabhu Deva and Madhuri Dixit's iconic song had the whole nation grooving. Composed by AR. Rahman and sung by Kavita Krishnamoorthy and Shankar Mahadevan, the song is a high-energy dance track and showcased the talent of two dancers.

Psycho Re
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(Photograph: X)

Psycho Re

Movie: ABCD

Prabhu Deva not only starred but also captivated attention with his choreography, redefining contemporary and hip-hop dance in this song. Sung by Mika Singh and Udit Narayan, the song became famous as it featured a dance-off between Prabhu Deva and choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon
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(Photograph: X)

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon

Movie: Lakshya

Choreographed by Prabhu Deva, this song showcases Hrithik Roshan’s iconic dance moves, which quickly gained popularity and became a major hit. It is sung by Shaan.

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