PM Modi’s ‘car diplomacy’: After Putin, Netanyahu, Jordanian Crown Prince and Ethiopian PM join the ride

Indian PM Modi’s ‘car diplomacy’ was on display again as Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali drove him. Modi has shared car rides with several global leaders, including Barack Obama and Benjamin Netanyahu and Putin
PM Modi’s ‘car diplomacy’ uses symbolic vehicles to signal trust and personal bond between him and world leaders. Here's a look at several instances:
While Jordan Crown Prince Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman, Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali personally received PM Modi at the airport and drove him to his hotel
Before holding bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the sidelines of SCO Summit this year, PM Modi travelled with him in his car
In 2014, during PM Modi's visit to the US, then US President Obama invited the PM in his stretch limousine for the 10-12 minute drive for visit to the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial.
PM Narendra Modi and late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe had excellent relations and both were seen in a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy for 8 KM long roadshow in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. In Japan, PM Modi was seen at the driver's seat of a bullet train with Abe
In 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin took the driver's seat and took Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ride in his electric car around his Moscow residence
PM Modi and then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have travelled together in the same car on multiple occasions during their official meetings, specifically in 2017 and 2018