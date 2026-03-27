/PICS | White House posts mysterious pixilated photos after cryptic videos – What do they mean?

Earlier on Wednesday (Mar 25), the White House posted two cryptic videos. The first video, which was deleted, was posted around 9:15 p.m. EST. It appeared that it was recorded using a smartphone with the camera pointing downwards. In the four-second-long clip, a woman’s feet can be seen, and a voice is heard saying, “It’s launching soon, right?” The video also had a caption reading: “sound on”. The video was deleted from both the Instagram and X accounts of the White House about 90 minutes after it was posted. Some social media users also claimed that the voice in the first video sounded like that of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

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