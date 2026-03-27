/PICS | White House posts mysterious pixilated photos after cryptic videos – What do they mean?

The White House posted cryptic pixelated images—possibly of Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Marco Rubio—the day after strange videos, sparking viral speculation about hacks or a hidden teaser.
The White House has once again left social media users puzzled after posting a series of mysterious pixelated photos on its social media accounts on Thursday (Mar 26). This comes a day after the Trump administration posted two cryptic short videos without providing any context and deleted one of them within minutes.
The posts quickly went viral on social media, gaining millions of views as several users speculated on the meaning behind them, while others questioned if the White House accounts had been hacked. The posts come amid the war with Iran, raising further questions.
One of the pixelated photos posted on the account appears to resemble US President Donald Trump, while one of them seems to be of US Vice President JD Vance. Social media users claimed the third one resembled Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Another short teaser-like video with an image of the White House was also posted on the official handles shortly after. Social media users also questioned whether the White House accounts have been hacked or what they are teasing. The posts have gained millions of views within a few hours, with one of them earning over 4 million views on X.
None of the posts included any caption or context with them. Social media users claimed that all original photos of them showed them holding a phone. White House has not provided any meaning behind the posts.
Earlier on Wednesday (Mar 25), the White House posted two cryptic videos. The first video, which was deleted, was posted around 9:15 p.m. EST. It appeared that it was recorded using a smartphone with the camera pointing downwards. In the four-second-long clip, a woman’s feet can be seen, and a voice is heard saying, “It’s launching soon, right?” The video also had a caption reading: “sound on”. The video was deleted from both the Instagram and X accounts of the White House about 90 minutes after it was posted. Some social media users also claimed that the voice in the first video sounded like that of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Also read | ‘It’s launching soon, right?’ White House’s ‘strange’ videos spark buzz on social media amid Iran war | WATCH
In the second video, which was posted at 10 p.m. EST, a black screen was seen with a static split-second visual and a notification chime was heard. An American flag could be seen in one frame. The post’s caption had a smartphone and sound emojis.