Pics: Tropical storm Ana batters South African countries, wreaking havoc and killing over 80 people

Tropical storm Ana has killed at least 88 people across southern and eastern Africa. The recovery operations are still ongoing as another storm has threatened more severe weather conditions.
The storm has wreaked havoc in three African countries - Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi.
Power knocked out, people now homeless
The tropical storm has also knocked out power. According to reports by the Red Cross, at least 16,000 people in the south of Malawi have been affected. Meanwhile, authorities in Madagascar have revealed that over 65,000 people have been left homeless.
'A blunt reminder'
Maria Luisa Fornara, UNICEF Representative in Mozambique, said, "This latest storm...is a blunt reminder that the climate crisis is very much a reality."
Storm Ana passed over Madagascar on January 22.
The country declared a state of disaster on Thursday night as it reported a surge in death toll.
Rural families affected
As a result of intense rains, bridges were washed and livestock drowned and submerged fields. This deeply affected the livelihoods of rural families.
Six cyclones expected
In Mozambique, the weather service is expecting another storm to form over the Indian ocean. A total of six tropical cyclones are expected before the rainy season ends in March.
In neighbouring Malawi, the government has declared a state of natural disaster.
Generating stations affected
Floodwaters massively hit generating stations. The national power utility system, in a statement said, "Our priority now is restoring power to health establishments, water treatment distribution systems, and schools."
Storms becoming stronger
The region has been repeatedly hit by severe storms and cyclones in recent years. This has deeply affected homes and infrastructure.
The affected communities are still recovering are hit again. As per experts, the storms are becoming stronger and more frequent.