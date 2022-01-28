Pics: Tropical storm Ana batters South African countries, wreaking havoc and killing over 80 people

Tropical storm Ana has killed at least 88 people across southern and eastern Africa. The recovery operations are still ongoing. Scroll below for images

At least 88 people killed

Tropical storm Ana has killed at least 88 people across southern and eastern Africa. The recovery operations are still ongoing as another storm has threatened more severe weather conditions.

The storm has wreaked havoc in three African countries - Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi.

(Photograph:Twitter)