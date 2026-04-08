/PICS | Tehran celebrates after Trump announces US-Iran ceasefire

Trump declared Tuesday (Apr 7) a “big day for World Peace” after a two-week ceasefire was announced following an agreement between the United States and Iran. Calling it “the Golden Age of the Middle East,” Trump said that Iran wanted this to happen as “they’ve had enough”. He added that the US will be helping the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz that has been blocked by Tehran due to the war. The US president stated that Iran can start the reconstruction process, while the US will be loading up supplies and “hangin’ around” to make sure “everything goes well”.