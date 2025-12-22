/Physical gold vs digital gold vs gold ETFs: Returns, risks and what investors need to know

Today, investors can choose between physical gold, digital gold, and Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), each offering distinct benefits, risks, and implications for returns and safety.
Gold has long been a cornerstone of investment and wealth preservation in India and beyond. Today, investors have a lot of options to choose from, they can select between physical gold, digital gold, and Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), each of the three offer distinct benefits, risks, and implications for returns and safety. Understanding these options helps investors align their gold exposure with financial goals and risk tolerance.
Physical gold refers to tangible assets like coins, bars, or gold jewellery. Buying physical gold is the most conservative kind of gold investment and it gives physical or direct ownership of the metal, but it comes with certain practical challenges. There are issues of identifying its legitimacy and purity, additionally, storage, insurance, and risks of theft must be managed by the investor, often at additional cost.
Digital gold allows investors to buy a small fractions of gold online through blockchain technology, often starting from very small amounts. This gold is, however, backed by real metal stored in insured vaults, with verified purity, which is typically 24-carat. Digital gold can be purchased and sold any time through mobile apps or several mobile e-wallets such as Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe, making it highly accessible and liquid. Some platforms also allow conversion to physical gold (coins or bars) subject to minimum limits and delivery charges.
Gold ETFs are regulated financial instruments that trade on stock exchanges and track the price of gold. Investors buy and sell these units through a demat account during market hours. Unlike digital gold, Gold ETFs do not involve ownership of actual bars or gold coins but represent a claim on gold held by the fund. The Gold ETFs are overseen by market regulators, thus offering a higher degree of investor protection.
Digital gold has no significant minimum investment and can even be traded 24/7, but often includes GST and storage or platform fees. Gold ETFs require a demat account, incur brokerage fees and annual expense ratios. They are tradable only during stock exchange hours. However, ETF pricing is closely aligned with live market rates and regulated for transparency.
For both digital gold as well as Gold ETFs in India, gains are taxed as capital gains: short-term gains at slab rate. If the holding period is more than 12 months, the gains will be taxed at 12.5 per cent flat without the indexation benefit. Physical gold additionally attract GST on purchase and capital gains tax on sale, and resale purity or making charges can affect net returns.
Physical gold appeals to those who value tangible assets and tradition, despite their storage and purity concerns. Digital gold, on the other hand is ideal for small, flexible investments with instant access. However, Gold ETFs are more suitable for investors seeking regulated, transparent exposure and portfolio diversification without physical handling. Ultimately, the choice of which is best, depends upon investment horizon, convenience, regulatory comfort, and long-term objectives of the investors.