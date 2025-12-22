/Physical gold vs digital gold vs gold ETFs: Returns, risks and what investors need to know

Digital gold allows investors to buy a small fractions of gold online through blockchain technology, often starting from very small amounts. This gold is, however, backed by real metal stored in insured vaults, with verified purity, which is typically 24-carat. Digital gold can be purchased and sold any time through mobile apps or several mobile e-wallets such as Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe, making it highly accessible and liquid. Some platforms also allow conversion to physical gold (coins or bars) subject to minimum limits and delivery charges.

