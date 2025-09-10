/Personalised health features: what’s new in Apple Watch Series 11?

LOGIN
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 24:34 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 24:34 IST

Apple Watch Series 11 brings a faster S11 chip, brighter display, 5G, and AI-powered fitness tools. With new colours and smarter health tracking, it's Apple’s most advanced watch yet. Curious about what’s new in watchOS 26? Know more below.

1 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Apple Watch Series 11 introduces the S11 processor, delivering 20 per cent faster performance and 15 per cent better battery efficiency. This powerful chip enables advanced AI features and smoother operation across all applications.

2 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

The display receives a major upgrade with 30 per cent increased brightness, reaching 2,000 nits peak brightness. This ensures crystal-clear visibility even in direct sunlight, making outdoor workouts and activities effortless

3 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

5G connectivity arrives for the first time in Apple Watch history. Using MediaTek's 5G RedCap technology, users enjoy faster data speeds and broader coverage without sacrificing battery life.

4 / 7

WatchOS 26 brings the revolutionary Liquid Glass interface, featuring fluid animations and intuitive gestures. The redesigned Control Center and Smart Stack provide seamless navigation and customization.

5 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

AI-powered Workout Buddy transforms fitness tracking with personalised coaching. The system analyses your performance and provides real-time motivation, adapting to your fitness level and goals.

6 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

Enhanced health monitoring includes improved sleep tracking with detailed Sleep Score analysis. The system tracks sleep stages, heart rate variability, and provides actionable insights for better rest.

7 / 7
(Photograph: Apple)

New colour options expand personalisation choices, while the discontinued Jet Black variant addresses previous durability concerns. The Series 11 offers more style options than ever before.

