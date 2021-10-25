Period is not a taboo! Companies that offer menstruation leaves in India

We live in a world where talking about menstruation is considered taboo. Girls are taught to keep their periods and problems related to them hidden from the outside world and unfortunately, men and the world fail to recognise the extensive pain. Now, thanks to social media and broader discussions, people are finally started accepting the issue. 

In fact, many countries like Japan, Italy and others have a menstrual leave for women employees. Following them,many Indian companies are now allowing female employees to take a day or two days leave during menstruation:

Zomato

Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato last year, announced that all its female and transgender employees can avail up to 10 days of 'period leaves' in a year, to build a more inclusive work culture.

“At Zomato, we want to foster a culture of trust, truth and acceptance. Starting today, all women (including transgender people) at Zomato can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year,” Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post.

Byju's

To create a fair and balanced work culture, Byju's introduces periods leaves for women who are experiencing cramps and discomfort.

As part of this, women employees in BYJU’S can now avail up to 12 Period Leaves in a year. Each month, one PEL will be credited; and women employees can either take a day off every month or avail two half-day leaves.

Swiggy

Taking a unique step, food delivery company Swiggy has announced a no-questions-asked, two-day monthly period time-off policy for female delivery partners. 

“Discomfort from being out and about on the road while menstruating is probably one of the most underreported reasons why many women don’t consider delivery to be a viable gig. To support them through any menstruation related challenges, we’ve introduced a no-questions asked, two-day paid monthly period time-off policy for all our regular female delivery partners,” Swiggy Head of Operations Mihir Shah said in the blog post.

Culture Machine

Culture Machine, a Mumbai-based digital media startup, was one of the first companies to offer paid menstrual leave. The company allows its employees the first day of their periods off. The company adopted the First Day of Period (FOP) Leave in 2017.

Gozoop

Gozoop, one of the first companies in India to implement this policy. A digital marketing organisation that allowed all the female employees to take a paid leave on the first day of their period.

