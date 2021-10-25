Period is not a taboo! Companies that offer menstruation leaves in India

We live in a world where talking about menstruation is considered taboo. Girls are taught to keep their periods and problems related to them hidden from the outside world and unfortunately, men and the world fail to recognise the extensive pain. Now, thanks to social media and broader discussions, people are finally started accepting the issue.

In fact, many countries like Japan, Italy and others have a menstrual leave for women employees. Following them,many Indian companies are now allowing female employees to take a day or two days leave during menstruation:

Scroll down to check the list.