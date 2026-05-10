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UFO Files: Pentagon launches new portal (WAR.GOV/UFO) with 162 declassified files

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 10, 2026, 21:52 IST | Updated: May 10, 2026, 21:52 IST

On May 8, 2026, the Pentagon unveiled a new dedicated portal to release declassified records tied to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). 

The WAR.GOV/UFO Portal
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The WAR.GOV/UFO Portal

The Pentagon has officially launched WAR.GOV/UFO, a centralized public portal designed to release previously classified UAP information, marking a significant milestone in government transparency.

The Initial Tranche
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The Initial Tranche

The highly anticipated May 2026 data drop included exactly 162 unsealed files, providing researchers with an unprecedented look into the government's secret UAP investigations.

A Wealth of Documents
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A Wealth of Documents

Among the released materials are 120 detailed PDF documents, which include field reports, internal memos, and technical analyses of unidentified aerial encounters.

Unseen Visual Evidence
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Unseen Visual Evidence

The release also features 28 new videos and 14 high-resolution images, showcasing anomalous objects captured by military targeting pods and surveillance systems.

Multi-Agency Involvement
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Multi-Agency Involvement

The declassified records were not sourced from a single department; they were carefully curated from the archives of the FBI, the Department of Defense, NASA, and the State Department.

Shifting from Secrecy
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Shifting from Secrecy

This launch represents a massive paradigm shift within the military-intelligence apparatus, moving from a decades-long stance of denial to proactive public disclosure.

Future Declassifications
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Future Declassifications

Pentagon officials have indicated that this is merely the first wave, with subsequent ‘tranches’ of UAP files expected to be uploaded to the portal in the coming months.

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