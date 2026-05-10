/UFO Files: Pentagon launches new portal (WAR.GOV/UFO) with 162 declassified files

On May 8, 2026, the Pentagon unveiled a new dedicated portal to release declassified records tied to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs).
The Pentagon has officially launched WAR.GOV/UFO, a centralized public portal designed to release previously classified UAP information, marking a significant milestone in government transparency.
The highly anticipated May 2026 data drop included exactly 162 unsealed files, providing researchers with an unprecedented look into the government's secret UAP investigations.
Among the released materials are 120 detailed PDF documents, which include field reports, internal memos, and technical analyses of unidentified aerial encounters.
The release also features 28 new videos and 14 high-resolution images, showcasing anomalous objects captured by military targeting pods and surveillance systems.
The declassified records were not sourced from a single department; they were carefully curated from the archives of the FBI, the Department of Defense, NASA, and the State Department.
This launch represents a massive paradigm shift within the military-intelligence apparatus, moving from a decades-long stance of denial to proactive public disclosure.
Pentagon officials have indicated that this is merely the first wave, with subsequent ‘tranches’ of UAP files expected to be uploaded to the portal in the coming months.