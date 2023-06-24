Best-dressed celebs at Dior Menswear SS24 show during Paris Fashion Week

Written By: Wion Web Desk | Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Pharrell Williams' debut for Louis Vuitton brilliantly kickstarted the Spring 2024 season at Paris Fashion Week. Then came Dior's star-studded show, which saw models appear from panels in the floor before walking down the marbled catwalk. Some of the best-dressed celebrities were Demi Moore, Amber Valetta and Winnie Harlow, who stuck to a muted colour palette, practically matching the grey set of the runway show. Precious Lee was an exception and wore a white coat with a blue monogrammed bag (nude pink), while Noomi Rapace donned a grey-white pinstripe suit and loafers. On the other hand, Lineisy Montero went bright in a yellow tie-dyed look.

Amber Valleta

Amber Valleta at Dior Men's Spring 2024 Show In Paris.

(Photograph:Others)

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow at Dior Men's Spring 2024 Show in Paris.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Lineisy Montero

Lineisy Montero at Dior Men's Spring 2024 Show in Paris
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Demi Moore

Demi Moore at Dior Men's Spring 2024 Show in Paris.
 

(Photograph:Instagram)
Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie at Dior Men's Spring 2024 Show in Paris.
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Precious Lee

Precious Lee at Dior Men's Spring 2024 Show in Paris.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Nicolas Maury

Nicolas Maury at Dior Men's Spring 2024 Show in Paris.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Noomi Rapace

Noomi Rapace at Dior Men's Spring 2024 Show in Paris.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Apo Nattawin

Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat at Dior Men's Spring 2024 Show in Paris.

(Photograph:Others)