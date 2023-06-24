Best-dressed celebs at Dior Menswear SS24 show during Paris Fashion Week
Pharrell Williams' debut for Louis Vuitton brilliantly kickstarted the Spring 2024 season at Paris Fashion Week. Then came Dior's star-studded show, which saw models appear from panels in the floor before walking down the marbled catwalk. Some of the best-dressed celebrities were Demi Moore, Amber Valetta and Winnie Harlow, who stuck to a muted colour palette, practically matching the grey set of the runway show. Precious Lee was an exception and wore a white coat with a blue monogrammed bag (nude pink), while Noomi Rapace donned a grey-white pinstripe suit and loafers. On the other hand, Lineisy Montero went bright in a yellow tie-dyed look.
