Pakistan, Argentina and more: Top 10 countries with the highest IMF debt as of 2025

5. Pakistan – $6.10 Billion

The country in a deep financial crisis, Islamabad is swirling in a debt spiral despite multiple IMF lifelines. Pakistan’s financial troubles further deepened after the recent Indo-Pak conflict as India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation yo Pahalgam terror attack. Since 1958, Pakistan has entered 25 separate loan deals with the IMF, amounting to $44.57 billion, according to IMF data. Out of this amount, close to $28.2 billion has been disbursed, while the country still owes the IMF $8.3 billion. With inflation soaring and foreign reserves at historic lows, Islamabad is now among the top five global IMF debtors.