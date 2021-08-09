'Pad Man' to 'Article 15': Celebrating neo-patriotism in Bollywood

Gone are the days when films based on the nation would only showcase the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. While films based on real-life army co-ops are still made, there is a new genre of films that of emerged that talk of nation-building and deal with issues that remain 75 years post-Independence. These neo-patriotic films focus more issues in hand and at times are in tandem with the policies of the government.



On India's Independence day, here is a look at some of the films that have redefined patriotism with their unique stories