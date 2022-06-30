Owners distraught as Egypt replaces historic Nile houseboats with concrete walkway, shops and cafes

Latest in a series of assaults

Authorities say the removals follow warnings to owners, presenting them as part of efforts to maintain the river and prioritise commerce and tourism.

In comments to local media Ayman Anwar, an official responsible for the protection of the Nile, compared the houseboats to polluting old cars.

Owners say they had been challenging sharp increases in mooring fees, but had continued to pay other fees for use of the river bank and navigation rights.

They and their supporters on social media say the removal of the boats is the latest in a series of assaults on places of beauty or historic interest in the capital.

(Image courtesy: Egypt's water and irrigation ministry)

(Photograph:Others)