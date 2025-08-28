The Indian Air Force has now formally retired its last squadron of MiG-21 fighters, drawing the curtain on more than six decades of service. India had been the largest remaining operator of the type, keeping modernised MiG-21 Bisons in service long after many other countries phased them out. The retirement clears the way for more advanced aircraft, with the indigenous HAL Tejas light combat aircraft and the French-built Dassault Rafale forming the backbone of India’s future fighter fleet. The decision marks the end of an era for a jet that not only defended India’s skies but also became synonymous with its air power.