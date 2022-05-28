In pics: Dreadful 40 minutes as 18-year-old gunman rampages Texas elementary school

Updated: May 28, 2022, 10:14 PM(IST)

Texas families mourn the loss of 19 children in the shooting The only said specialised police broke up to the adhesive classrooms and killed the gunman. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a genocide caused by gun violence.

Children run to safety

Children run to safety during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed nineteen children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.

An 11-year-old girl who survived the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back to pick her up so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.

(Photograph:Reuters)