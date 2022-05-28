In pics: Dreadful 40 minutes as 18-year-old gunman rampages Texas elementary school
Updated: May 28, 2022, 10:14 PM(IST)
Texas families mourn the loss of 19 children in the shooting
The only said specialised police broke up to the adhesive classrooms and killed the gunman. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a genocide caused by gun violence.
Children run to safety during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where a gunman killed nineteen children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.
An 11-year-old girl who survived the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back to pick her up so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Ambulance waiting outside the school
An ambulance is positioned outside the school during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
As per reports, onlookers were miffed with the police over the alleged delayed response to the incident that lasted more than 40 minutes and ended with an 18-year-old gunman being killed, before gunning down 19 children and two teachers.
Authorities in action
Law enforcement work during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Parents gather outside the school
Parents gather outside the school near law enforcement while a mass shooting was underway at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
More than a dozen cops were inside the building while 18-year-old shooter Salvador Ramos was holed up in two interlocking classrooms.
The cops stood back for more than 40 minutes rather than breach the door, a top cop said Friday.
Weapon used by gunman
A weapon lies beside the vehicle used by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos who crashed in a ditch near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.