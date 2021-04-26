Oscars 2021: Leslie Odom Jr to Riz Ahmed, best dressed men who owned the red-carpet

Riz Ahmed

Best actor Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed looked dapper in an all-black Prada suit. 'The Sound of Metal' star walked with wife Fatima Farheen Mirza and the newlyweds looked stunning on the red carpet and Ahmed made sure his wife looked her glamorous best.



During the photo op, Riz made the photographers pause for a moment to fix his wife's hair. "I'm the official groomer," he joked to the photographers.

(Photograph:Twitter)