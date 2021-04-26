Oscars 2021: Leslie Odom Jr to Riz Ahmed, best dressed men who owned the red-carpet

The night was full of glitz and glamour. At the Oscars 2021, not only the ladies but the men also stole many hearts with their dapper looks and showed their love of fashion at night. 

Daniel Kaluuya

The big winner of the night Daniel Kaluuya, who won the best- supporting actor Oscar for his portrayal of slain Black Panthers activist Fred Hampton in 'Judas and the Black Messiah', suited up in all-black Bottega Veneta -- T-shirt and tux.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr, a double Oscar nominee for best supporting actor and best original song for 'One Night in Miami', looked exactly like the golden statuette he is hoping to take home, in a shimmering double-breasted Brioni suit.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo, who co-stars with nominees Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', added a pop of colour to the proceedings in head-to-toe hot pink.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Riz Ahmed

Best actor Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed looked dapper in an all-black Prada suit. 'The Sound of Metal' star walked with wife Fatima Farheen Mirza and the newlyweds looked stunning on the red carpet and Ahmed made sure his wife looked her glamorous best.

During the photo op, Riz made the photographers pause for a moment to fix his wife's hair. "I'm the official groomer," he joked to the photographers.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Brad Pitt

Although Brad Pitt didn't walk the Oscars red carpet, still he deserves the mention. For the night, Pitt sported a classic black tuxedo and a ponytail, proving once and for all that he`s still the king of understated cool. And we weren`t the only ones impressed by Pitt`s suave appearance.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun looked debonair in a classic black tuxedo as he arrived at the glitzy Hollywood event alongside his stunning wife Joana Pak, who coordinated in a black dress accessorized with diamond buttons.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen glammed up the night from Australia. One of the smartest looks from the night, Cohen sported a brown jacket and matching bow tie with cream-coloured trousers matched with a white shirt- all from Ralph Lauren.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Alan Kim

The youngest men of the evening Alan Kim, steal the red carpet glamour with his cuteness. For the night he wore a custom Thom Browne look- featuring shorts and mismatched knee-high socks with a shirt and bow tie. Charming.

(Photograph:Twitter)

