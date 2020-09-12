Oregon wildfires: Nearly 500,000 evacuated amid climate change warning

As the state of Oregon was engulfed in wildfires, the local police are fighting the wild fire and the hatred withing the community
Heavy flames
Winds of up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour) started flames that engulfed miles of the states of Oregon within hours.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Nearly 500,000 people evacuated
The state, which is one of the largest in the country, had to start evacuation of nearly 500,000 people on an urgent basis — which is about an eighth of the state's population
(Photograph:AFP)
Thousands of firefighters
Nearly 3,000 firefighters are working to douse about three dozen flames, which the state governor claims have burnt 900,000 acres of land.
(Photograph:AFP)
Dozens missing
Dozens of people have been reported missing and nearly 25 people have been declared dead. Several hundreds of people are trapped in the flames, and the firefighters are trying to carry out rescue missions with the fires being declared as "a fire emergency" by the Mayor
(Photograph:Reuters)
Climate fires, not a conspiracy: FBI
Rumours are being circulated on social media that the fires are being initiated by "extreme leftist" groups. However, the local government and the FBI have denied these rumours and the Washington Governor has said, "We have to think of it as a climate fire"
(Photograph:AFP)
Warning towards climate change
Environmentalists are urging the government and locals to take these fires as a warning for the humans against the ill-treatment of the environment. Experts are requesting people to rethink their non eco-friendly practices to avoid such disasters in future.