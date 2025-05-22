(Photograph: AFP )

1. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans (GT) has piled up 601 runs in 12 innings. With an average of 60 with a strike rate of 155, he’s notched up six fifties and led his side to nine wins in the 12 matches so far. Under his leadership, GT sits at the top of the points table currently.