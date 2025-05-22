LOGIN

Orange cap, Purple cap… and Captain on the cards: Meet GT’s probable retention list post IPL 2025

Wion News
Authored By Umang
Published: May 22, 2025, 15:10 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 15:10 IST

After securing the playoff berth this season, Gujarat Titans would look to retain their top performing players and carry them forward to the next season. With a strong core, the Ahmedabad based franchise will eye a strong team for IPL 2026 as well.

1. Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans (GT) has piled up 601 runs in 12 innings. With an average of 60 with a strike rate of 155, he’s notched up six fifties and led his side to nine wins in the 12 matches so far. Under his leadership, GT sits at the top of the points table currently.
2. Sai Sudharsan
In just 12 innings, Sai Sudharsan has hammered 617 runs. With one century and five fifties, he’s striking at 157. He is currently the Orange Cap leader and has been performing consistently.
3. Jos Buttler
The wicketkeeper-batter of Gujarat Titans(GT), Jos Buttler has amassed 500 runs in 12 games, including five fifties. With a blistering strike rate of 163, Buttler has also been sharp behind the stumps, grabbing 7 catches and affecting two stumpings.
4.Mohammed Siraj
Across 12 matches, Siraj has scalped 15 wickets with best figures of 4/17. Though his economy is 9, he’s struck in key moments and formed a strong pace duo with Prasidh Krishna.
5. Prasidh Krishna
GT’s pace spearhead, Prasidh Krishna has taken 21 wickets in 12 matches. With best figures of 4/41 and a decent economy of 7.79, he currently holds the Purple Cap.

