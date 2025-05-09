Operation Sindoor: Top 5 Indian Army cars including Tata Safari storme, Maruti Jimny & more

The most used military Cars
The Indian Army holds a distinguished position among the world’s leading military forces, ranking fourth globally in the Global Firepower Index 2025. While modern weaponry plays a vital role in defence strength, a dependable and versatile fleet of military vehicles is just as essential. These vehicles support rapid deployment, troop movement, and operations across varying terrains. Below are the top five military cars currently in service with the Indian Army.
Maruti Suzuki Gypsy
The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has often been called a cornerstone of the Indian Army's mobility since 1991. It is widely recognised for its light weight, off-road capabilities, and reliability and remains to be a trusted companion across various terrains. Over 35,000 units of the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy have served in the Indian Defence Forces. Though discontinued for civilians, the Gypsy still features in military drills and Republic Day parades.
Tata Safari Storme
The Tata Safari Storme was first introduced into the Army’s fleet as a modern replacement for ageing utility vehicles. Primarily used by senior officers of the army, the Safari Storme offers both comfort and resilience. While Tata Motors has launched newer models, the army still continues to upgrade and deploy the Storme for its proven track record in diverse environments.
Force Gurkha
The latest addition to the convoy is the Force Gurkha. Gurkha was inducted in the army in March 2025 with a massive order of 2,978 units. Known for its robust construction and excellent off-road capability, the Gurkha is renowned as one of the most reliable 4x4s in India.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
With a reputation for ruggedness, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is used for both troop movement and officer duties. In 2023, the Army inducted 1,850 new units of Scorpio, adding to the 1,470 already in use. Its off-roading power, strong build and commanding road presence makes it one of the most dependable vehicles in the Army’s convoy.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
A spiritual successor to Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, the Jimny is now part of border patrol operations, especially in Arunanchal Pradesh's Leh Ladakh with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police. The Army has inducted around 60 units. Compact and agile, the Jimny is made for tight terrains and to sustain harsh conditions, making it ideal for mountainous regions.
Other specialised vehicles
The Ator N1200 is a unique all-terrain vehicle in the Army’s inventory, which is known for its amphibious capabilities. Designed to operate in water, snow as well as rugged terrains, it fills the gap where conventional vehicles fail.
Mahindra Marksman
The Mahindra Marksman, developed jointly by the army and Mahindra is currently serving as a light armoured personnel carrier. It features ballistic armour, bulletproof glass, and a remote weapon system to resist rifle fire and grenades and is used by the paramilitary forces and for VIP convoy protection.