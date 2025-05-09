Operation Sindoor: India’s 5 most advanced tanks the Indian Army uses to defend the nation

India's armoured giants
India's defence relies on powerful tanks that protect the borders and lead assaults. These tanks are symbols of strength and technology. From indigenous models to imported beasts, here are the top 5 tanks that shape India's military might today.
Arjun Main Battle Tank (MBT)
Arjun MBT is India’s own tank, designed by DRDO. Equipped with a 120mm gun, advanced fire control, and thick armour, it’s built for desert warfare. Arjun Mk1A, the latest variant, has over 70 upgrades and is a true symbol of India's self reliance.
T-90 Bhishma
India’s most powerful tank, the T-90 Bhishma, is a Russian designed beast customised for Indian needs. With a 125mm smoothbore gun, thermal imaging, and ERA protection, it can fight day and night in all terrains. Over 1,000 are in service.
T-72 Ajeya
India has over 2,000 T-72 tanks, named Ajeya. Though older than others, they have been upgraded with night vision, improved fire control and explosive armour. T-72s still form the backbone of India’s strike corps and remain highly reliable.
BMP-2 Sarath
While not a tank, BMP-2 Sarath is an infantry combat vehicle that supports tank units in battle. Built in India under Russian licence. It carries troops and has anti-tank missiles, a 30mm cannon and smoke launchers.
T-14 Armata
India is exploring interest in the Russian T-14 Armata, one of the most advanced tanks in the world. Though not yet inducted, it could become part of India’s next-gen tank fleet. With unmanned turrets and high-tech armour, it’s a game-changer.
These tanks are more than machines they are guardians at the frontline. From the locally built Arjun to the reliable T-90 Bhishma, India’s tank force is a mix of heritage, strength and modern upgrades ready to roll into any battlefield when needed.