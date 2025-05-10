Advertisment
Photos

Operation Sindoor: 5 types of grenades in the Indian Army’s arsenal

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Grenades play a key role in close combat, room clearing and riot control. India’s armed forces use different types of grenades, each made for a specific mission from deadly attacks to non-lethal operations.

Authored by: Abhinav Yadav
by Abhinav Yadav
by Abhinav Yadav
Warning to Pakistan: These 5 Indian grenades could change the battlefield overnight
India's explosive defence tools
Grenades

Multi Mode Hand Grenade (MMHG)
MMHG

Developed by DRDO, MMHG replaces the old No. 36 grenade. It has two modes: defensive and offensive. It explodes with deadly power when used in defensive mode and offers controlled damage in offensive mode. It’s compact, light and very reliable.

36M Hand Grenade
36M Hand Grenade

Known as the classic Indian grenade, No. 36M has been in service for decades. Though older, it’s still used by many units. With a high blast radius, it’s effective in defensive combat, especially in bunkers and trenches.

Stun Grenade
Stun Grenade (Flashbang)

Used by India’s special forces and anti-terror units, this grenade doesn’t kill. It creates a loud blast and blinding flash to shock enemies. Ideal for hostage rescues or room raids, it gives soldiers the upper hand in sudden close encounters.

Smoke Grenade
Smoke Grenade

Used for signalling, cover and crowd control, smoke grenades release thick coloured smoke. Troops use them to hide movement, mark zones for airstrikes or signal locations. Some versions even emit tear gas during riot or crowd dispersal missions.

Tear Gas Grenade
Tear Gas Grenade

Popular with police and paramilitary forces, this non-lethal grenade spreads tear gas to control mobs. Used during violent protests, it causes eye irritation and coughing, forcing crowds to disperse. It’s one of the most-used riot tools in India.

Compact weapons, massive impact
Power of Grenade

From battlefield blasts to city protests, Indian forces use grenades for all situations. Whether it’s the deadly MMHG or the tear gas grenade used in crowd control, these tools are small but powerful, keeping soldiers and citizens safe in danger zones.

