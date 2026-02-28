The primary reason for two separate operations is that Washington and Tel Aviv have different definitions of "victory."

Israel's Objective ('Lion's Roar'): Israel views a nuclear-armed Iran as an imminent, existential threat. The sole, uncompromising objective of the IDF's operation is the total and permanent annihilation of Iran’s nuclear program and the immediate ballistic missile threats pointing at Tel Aviv.

The US Objective ('Epic Fury'): The United States has a much broader regional agenda. Beyond neutralizing the nuclear threat, Washington is focused on re-establishing global deterrence, crippling the IRGC's ability to fund proxy militias, protecting the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, and, as President Trump hinted in his public address, creating the conditions for regime collapse.