/Travis Head joins list of openers with 500-plus runs in one Ashes series since 2000. Only three more batters are in list

Travis Head was forced to open after Usman Khawaja suffered back spasm in first Test at Perth of Ashes 2025-26. Head took the opportunity by both hands and now hs 579 of his 600 runs as an opener in the series. His runs came at an average of 72 with three tons and a best of 170. He can very well become only the third opener to score 600 or more runs in one Ashes series since 2000. Only Alastair Cook (in Ashes 2010/11) and Michael Vaughan (in Ashes 2002/03) have achieved the milestone. He'll also be the first Aussie to reach the landmark if he score 21 runs in Australia's second innings in the onoing Sydney Test.