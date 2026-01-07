/Travis Head joins list of openers with 500-plus runs in one Ashes series since 2000. Only three more batters are in list

Travis Head (579 runs in Ashes 2025/26) is now one of four openers with 500+ runs in one Ashes series 2000. The other three batters are Alastair Cook (766 in 2010/11), Michael Vaughan (633 in 2002/03), and David Warner (523 in 2013/14).
Aussie Travis Head is enjoying the form of his life with 579 runs in nine innings of the Ashes 2025-26 as an opener. There's still one more innings to go Australia in the series with record of most runs by an opener in Ashes since 2000 not far away. He needs 154 runs more break the record but England might not be able to give that much target in the ongoing Sydney Test where the visitors are 119 runs ahead in the second innings but have only two wickets left.
Former England skipper Alastair Cook scored 766 runs in 2010/11 away Ashes - the highest by an opener in the five-match series since the turn of the century (2000). He scored these runs in just seven innings at an average of 127, hitting three tons, two fifties and a best of 235 not out.
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was the first player to score 500+ runs in an Ashes after year 2000 as an opener. He scored 633 runs in Ashes 2002/03 in away series. His runs came in 10 innings at an average of 63.3 with three tons and best of 183.
Travis Head was forced to open after Usman Khawaja suffered back spasm in first Test at Perth of Ashes 2025-26. Head took the opportunity by both hands and now hs 579 of his 600 runs as an opener in the series. His runs came at an average of 72 with three tons and a best of 170. He can very well become only the third opener to score 600 or more runs in one Ashes series since 2000. Only Alastair Cook (in Ashes 2010/11) and Michael Vaughan (in Ashes 2002/03) have achieved the milestone. He'll also be the first Aussie to reach the landmark if he score 21 runs in Australia's second innings in the onoing Sydney Test.
David Warner was the only Australian opener to score 500+ runs in one Ashes series since 2000 before Travis Head came for company. He scored 523 runs in Ashes 2013-14 at an average of 58 with two tons and two fifties along with a best of 124.