/Only this fighter jet could land in Delhi's Connaught Place

The Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world and also the most flexible when it comes to where it can land. Unlike conventional jets that require long runways, the F-35B is equipped with Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) capabilities. That means it can launch from short runways and land vertically, just like a helicopter. If you're wondering whether it could pull off a landing in Delhi’s Connaught Place, the answer is: Yes, technically, it could.