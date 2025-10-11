/Only 5 true fifth-generation fighter jets are in service today. Here’s who flies them..

Only a select few nations possess the technology to operate true fifth-generation fighter jets. These aircraft combine stealth, supercruise, integrated sensors, and advanced avionics to dominate modern air combat. Fleet size, operational readiness, and pilot training now define strategic air power, with the United States leading the pack, followed by China, Russia, Israel, and the United Kingdom. As emerging nations develop their own advanced jets, the balance of aerial warfare is evolving, making these elite aircraft a decisive factor in global security and regional dominance.