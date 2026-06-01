/‘One chip, massive impact’: Nvidia's vision for the future of PCs

Powered by the new RTX Spark superchip, Microsoft's 15-inch Surface Laptop Ultra features 128GB of unified memory and 1 petaflop of AI compute to run massive 120-billion parameter models locally.
Microsoft partnered with Nvidia to build the Surface Laptop Ultra from the silicon up. The device is powered by the RTX Spark superchip, combining a 20-core Arm CPU and a Blackwell GPU featuring 6,144 CUDA cores.
For the first time, a Surface device provides up to 128GB of unified LPDDR5X RAM. This architecture allows the system to dynamically share memory between the processor and graphics card, making it highly efficient for complex developer tasks.
Equipped with full CUDA support, the laptop delivers up to 1 petaflop of AI processing power. This allows the machine to run large artificial intelligence models with up to 120 billion parameters locally.
The machine features a 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen with a pixel density of 262 ppi. Reaching 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness, it is the brightest display Microsoft has ever shipped on a Surface device.
Moving away from minimalist designs, Microsoft included the essential connectivity ports required by creators. The chassis features an HDMI port, USB-C, USB-A, an SD card reader, and a standard 3.5mm headphone jack.
Sustaining high performance during rendering cycles requires serious cooling infrastructure. The laptop utilises an "inside-out" engineering approach with large dual fans, offering up to 2.5 times the thermal capacity of previous 15-inch models.
The device will be available later in 2026, weighing under 4.5 pounds. Consumers can choose between a standard Platinum silver and a striking new Nightfall black finish.